HORNE, Margaret 'Peggy' (nee McKinlay) April 14, 1921 ~ September 28, 2020
It is with deep sadness and gratitude in equal measure that we announce the passing of our dear Mom, Grandma, Auntie, and friend, Peggy Horne. Peggy was born in North Vancouver, BC, to a family of 9 siblings. Her parents, David and Annie McKinlay, made their home here after emigrating from Scotland in 1913. A resident of North Vancouver her entire life, Peggy graduated from North Van High in 1939 and went on to hairdressing school. In 1941, she married her long-time sweetheart, James Wesley 'Wes' Horne. Together, they went on to raise a family, be a pillar of family and community, as well as travel and enjoy many adventures. Throughout her lifetime, Peggy was very involved with her church, St. Andrews United, at 10th and St. Georges. She sang in the choir, volunteered tirelessly, and said that it was the church and her faith that got her through the many losses and challenges in her life. We are grateful to Minister Judith Hardcastle for her compassionate care, especially during the last difficult weeks of Peggy's life. Peggy was also a volunteer at many other organizations, like the Margaret Fulton Centre, Dale Carnegie, and Weight Watchers. Her youthful vibrancy misled some - in her seventies, after being continually successful at meeting her goals at Weight Watchers, they offered her a job, which she accepted. However, they took back the offer and told her that she was too old; they were the ones that hadn't realized her age. As she aged, she reluctantly stopped volunteering, with the last being Margaret Fulton's seniors daycare at close to 90 years of age. One of her joys was being able to go out in North Vancouver to her favourite restaurants, like The Eighties or Cheers, and greet people she knew, using her gift to make everybody feel special. She would always remember each person's name, birthday and their children and did so right into her nineties. When you live to be 99, you have to let go of so many loved ones and Peggy did that with such grace and gentleness. Peggy was predeceased by her daughter Joy (1964), her parents, her husband Wes in 2008, and by her siblings: Cecilia, Jim, Bill, Nan, Cis, David and Dolly, and many dear family and friends. She is survived by her son Ken (Ginger) and daughter Lee, sister Sheila, grand- children Michele, Tim (Tanya), and Janet, and great-grandchildren Kaliyana, Aurora, Anastasia and Milana, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. We are deeply grateful for the kindness of the doctors, nurses and staff at Lions Gate Hospital who cared for her in the last weeks of her life. Peggy touched the lives of so many people in her home of North Vancouver and beyond. A celebration of her life will be held in the Spring of 2021. Online condolences may be made at http://legacy.com/obituaries/nsnews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Lions Gate Hospital Foundation. She will be so missed, and also celebrated for a life well lived and a legacy of kindness and generosity. May she rest in peace, or better yet, sing and dance up a storm with her beloved Wes and all the family and friends gone before her. Watch for angel wings in the clouds...