WRENCH, Margaret Isabel It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our precious Mom, Margaret Isabel Wrench (nee Swanston). Her life journey of 96 years ended peacefully, in her Salmon Arm home on April 16, 2019, as she was surrounded by her family. To cherish her memory, Margaret leaves behind her children; Calvin (Renae), David (Shar), Maureen Sigston (Gary), Doug (Ann), Heather Turner (Ian) and also her sister Jean Elliot (Bill), and her half siblings, Janet Swanston and Bruce Swanston, one niece and one nephew. Margaret was predeceased by her loving husband, Walter in 1992, her sister Norma McGregor and brother, Robert Swanston and one niece. Margaret leaves behind 17 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Margaret was born in Vancouver, B.C. on October 20, 1922. She married her true love, Walter Wrench in 1943. Together they built a home in North Vancouver where they raised their 5 children. In the North Vancouver School District, Mom taught at Keith Lynn Elementary and Ridgeway Annex schools and became an admired and respected Grade One teacher. In 1987 Mom and Dad moved to Salmon Arm to be closer to their family. Mom possessed a love of music; she loved to work in her garden, read books and was an avid knitter. She was actively involved with the Salmon Arm Garden Club, Naturalists Club, Lawn Bowling and the Seniors Center. Mom had an incredibly strong spirit. She was selfless, giving and compassionate, with a sense of humour and a zest for life. She was loved by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed, but has left us a lasting legacy of how to live life well. She will live forever in our hearts. After a private interment, immediate family will gather for a celebration of life. The family asks that anyone wishing to make a donation in Mom's name consider the Shuswap Children's Association.





