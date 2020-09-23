MOODY, Margaret Jean On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Margaret Moody (nee Colpitts), wife, mother, daughter and sister, passed away at home surrounded by her family after a brief, brave battle with cancer. Margaret will be remembered by her husband and best friend Howard, and by their children Ian (Julie), David (Maggie) and stepdaughter Lorraine (Tim), and by her beloved grandchildren Liam, Ethan and Evelyn Rose, step grandchildren Phillip and Lauren. Margaret will also be forever remembered by her loving brother Ross (Lynn) as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends in the USA and England. Margaret was born March 7, 1947, and has lived on the North Shore all her life and as well as being the best Mom ever, she had a career at Sears Capilano for 30 years and will be missed by current friends she made there. Margaret was a loving and giving person, a devoted grandmother who welcomed new people into her life and family with warmth and sincerity. We would like to thank the Doctors and especially the Nurses at the Palliative Care Unit at Lions Gate Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, when it is safe to gather. 'So we'll go no more a roving By the light of the moon.'







