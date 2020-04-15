KERLUKE, Margaret "Peggy" Margaret "Peggy" Annie Kerluke, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver, B.C. She is survived by her older sister, Marie and twin sister, Marj, her children, Steven (Jeri), Leslie (Penny), Louise (Ed) and Joy (Dimitris). She was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Peggy truly lived a full and rich life. She worked while raising a family but still enjoyed playing tennis, bowling, skiing, playing bridge for years and golf for even more years. She was a wonderful mother and friend whose thoughts and actions brought a happier and richer life to those around her. Peggy remained very active into her early 80's, only slowing down due to her health. She will be sadly missed but her memory lives on in her family and friends. The family extends their collective love and thanks to the Lynn Valley Care Centre nursing staff, support staff and administrative staff for all the thoughtful care provided to our mother during her time there. A private family memorial will be held to celebrate Peggy's life.
Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020