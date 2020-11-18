It is with incredible sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Margaret (Margie) Lois McEwen (Humphries) on Tuesday, October 27, at 68 years of age. Margie grew up on a dairy farm along the Shuswap River banks in Grindrod, British Columbia, where she developed her innate curiosity and aptitude for all things new and adventurous. Margie excelled at every endeavour she attempted in her youth, including, but not limited to, local 4-H competitions, chuckwagon racing, and other equestrian events. Following graduation, Margie moved to Vancouver to attend UBC, where she integrated seamlessly into campus life. It was at UBC that Margie leveraged all of her natural talents to, among other things, convince a Mathematics TA to help her obtain a passing grade in calculus, which she subsequently parlayed into a successful 45-year marriage. Despite the demands of working as a community dietician on the North Shore while raising three children, Margie never ceased being a true polyglot who wore many different hats: volunteer for any cause or person; culinary aficionado; Sunday school teacher; hostess to hundreds; Highland history enthusiast; Grade 6 track and field coach to a middling group of runners; consummate cheerleader for her children's sporting endeavours; occasional amender of government documents for youth soccer catchment purposes; youth soccer referee coordinator; patron saint of feral and diseased cats; goat wrangler; early and only pioneer in the field of rodent cardiopulmonary resuscitation; voracious reader; veteran member of a wine club that intermittenly read books and chatterer in chief; avid horticulturalist; aspiring apiarist; skinny-dipping enthusiast; stargazer; Tour de Pie competitor; hesitant technologist; zealous caregiver and advocate for both the willing and unwilling; family matriarch; lifelong friend; beloved daughter; loving baby sister; venerated grandmother; omnipresent mother; devoted wife; Force of Nature. Margie was the epitome of kindness. Her energetic approach to life, sense of humour, smile and laughter were contagious to all those around her. Margie passed away after a brave and courageous battle with bipolar disorder and severe depression. She fought hard, and her husband and family did everything possible to support her. We are so proud of her and the strength she showed over many years, and cherish the memories we have of Margie and her beautiful smile, vibrant personality, and selfless nature. She is dearly missed by her husband Dick Humphries; her children Thomas (Kathryn), Ian (Robyn) and Tessa; her mother Edith; her siblings Mavis (Walter), Heather, and Brian (Kate); her grandchildren James, Ewan and Michael, and many other friends and relatives. Margie was predeceased by her beloved father Donald McEwen. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be organized at a later date, when gatherings are permitted. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask that you speak openly and without judgement about mental health with those you love, and that a donation be made in Margie's name to the Hope Centre in North Vancouver or towards research on the brain and mental health through the Djavad Mowafaghian Centre for Brain Health at UBC.