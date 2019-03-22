Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret-Lynn (Wood) SENKLER. View Sign

SENKLER - Margaret-Lynn (nee Wood) Margaret-Lynn beloved mother, grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend passed away at Lions Gate Hospital on February 21, 2019, age 84. Margaret-Lynn was a lifelong resident of West Vancouver. After graduating from West Vancouver Secondary School, she worked for the British Columbia Telephone Company before marrying the love of her life Harry. While raising her two children she found time to sing in the BC Tel Choir, volunteer at a variety of activities, and work on numerous elections. She was also skilled at sewing and knitting. She is lovingly remembered by her children David (Gail), and Susan (Bill), grandchildren Vivian, Harry, Gordie, Eddie, Ben (Paige), great-niece/surrogate granddaughter Jaime (Daniel), sister-in-law Sharon, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. She was predeceased by her husband Harry, brother Bill, sister in law Margaret, brother in law Joe, and niece Patty. A Celebration of Life will be held at West Vancouver United Church on Saturday, March 30th at 1pm, 2062 Esquimalt Avenue, West Vancouver. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice. To write a condolence to the family please visit







Margaret-Lynn beloved mother, grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend passed away at Lions Gate Hospital on February 21, 2019, age 84. Margaret-Lynn was a lifelong resident of West Vancouver. After graduating from West Vancouver Secondary School, she worked for the British Columbia Telephone Company before marrying the love of her life Harry. While raising her two children she found time to sing in the BC Tel Choir, volunteer at a variety of activities, and work on numerous elections. She was also skilled at sewing and knitting. She is lovingly remembered by her children David (Gail), and Susan (Bill), grandchildren Vivian, Harry, Gordie, Eddie, Ben (Paige), great-niece/surrogate granddaughter Jaime (Daniel), sister-in-law Sharon, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. She was predeceased by her husband Harry, brother Bill, sister in law Margaret, brother in law Joe, and niece Patty. A Celebration of Life will be held at West Vancouver United Church on Saturday, March 30th at 1pm, 2062 Esquimalt Avenue, West Vancouver. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice. To write a condolence to the family please visit www.mckenziefuneralservices.com Funeral Home McKenzie Funeral Services

Suite 200 - 100 Park Royal South

West Vancouver , BC V7T 1A2

(604) 926-5121 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for North Shore News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close