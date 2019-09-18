MAIN, E. Margaret May 11, 1917 - August 5, 2019 Margaret passed away peacefully in her 103rd year. Predeceased by first husband Allan Smith (1943) and Alexander Main (1991). Survived by her children Gina (the late Le Roi Smith), David (Heather Perry) and granddaughters Danielle and Caitlin and numerous nieces and nephews. Margaret was born and raised in Toronto and moved to Vancouver in 1951. She and Al built their home near the Edgemont Village and she resided there for 65 years. As member of Highlands United Church since 1954, Margaret established many lifelong friendships and was secretary there for 21 years. Margaret was an avid knitter, story teller and traveler who especially loved her visits to Lake Muskoka. Special thanks to Nurse Next Door, especially Beverley and Leanne and the staff at Berkley Care Centre. A Celebration of Life will be held at Highlands United on Sunday, September 22nd at 2 pm. If desired, donations to Highland United Saturday Lunch Program would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The North Shore News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019