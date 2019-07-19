Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Marie Louise PATERSON. View Sign Service Information Boal Chapel and Memorial Gardens 1505 Lillooet Road North Vancouver , BC V7J2J1 (604)-990-8988 Obituary

PATERSON, Margaret Marie Louise Eliza May 4, 1927 - July 14, 2019 We are saddened to announce the passing of our mother, Margaret Paterson, on July 14, 2019 after a brief illness. She lived a fulfilling life over her 92 years. Predeceased by Norm, her husband of 49 years, and her son Douglas, she is survived by her children Lynne (Victor) Wasyluk, Paul (Sally) and her four grandchildren Adrienne (James), David, Cole, and Claire. Our mom was a caring and devoted mother and grandmother. She was the last of eight children, born in St. Vital, MB, she moved with her husband Norm to North Vancouver in 1953, they enjoyed many years of travelling around the world, always looking forward to their next adventure. When at home, she enjoyed baking, gardening and playing Scrabble. She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . A Memorial service will be held on July 23 at 2pm. Boal Chapel, 1505 Lillooet Rd, North Vancouver. Reception to follow.





