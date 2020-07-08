DOUGLAS, Margaret Mary 'Margie' Sunrise: February 10, 1922 - Sunset: June 27, 2020
It is with great sadness that we advise of the passing of our dear elder Margaret 'Margie' Mary Douglas. Margaret was born in Stawmus IR No. 24, in Squamish on February 10, 1922 to her mother Rose Douglas and father Jacob Harry. She resided in Xwmélch'tstn, Capilano IR No. 5 and passed away peacefully with love of family by her side at Cedarview Lodge in North Vancouver. Margaret grew up in Stawamus IR 24 and spent much time with her grandparents at Kwem kwem also known as Defense Island. She attended St. Paul's Boarding School and worked in canneries up north in Knights Inlet and also here at Steveston. Like many of our families she picked berries and potatoes in Bainbridge Island, Wa. USA (Corpuz Fields). Her hobbies and interests include reading, walking, crocheting and especially her love for gardening and she will be remembered for her hard worker ethic, fierce love for family and belief in prayer. She was often found with her rosary beads praying for loved ones. Margaret is predeceased by her husband of many years, Norman 'Smokey' Adams from Katzie First Nation. Together they raised their family in Katzie First Nation while working at Squamish Nation's Mosquito Creek Marina and the old band office on 5th Street until they moved into their home Capilano. She is survived by and will be dearly missed by her brother Bernard Miranda (Sharon); son Lawrence 'Larry' Douglas (Vera); daughters Sandra 'Sandy' Nahanee and Brenda Gail Joseph (Byron); special son William 'Willie' Nahanee; grandchildren Elaine, Darryl, Cory (Shanti), Norman (Michelle), William Jr., Sandy (Jaret), Kono (Tracy), Breanna (Michael), Bianca (Bronson), Kaiya (Wilson); great grandchildren Monique, Mary (Sam), Kollette, Angelina, Christina (Art), William III, Lillian, Travis Jr., Trevor, Kono Jr., Brendan (Michelle), Kyoni , Nakoa, Jacob, Kaikanim, Wilaiya, Treleen, Pearl; great great grandchildren Mason, Mateo, Mareya, Tyson, Kianna, Haliee; and many many loving relatives and dear friends. We understand this is a difficult time for families and relatives and that many people would have liked to attend, but at this time it is impossible due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and a link to view the service is as follows: https://funeraweb.tv/en/diffusions/15571
. A private family service was held Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10:00 am. Online condolences can be found at www.dignitymemorial.com