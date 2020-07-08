Margaret Mary McCormick (nee McDonald) of North Vancouver, passed away June 26, 2020, with her husband and daughter by her side. Margaret, known to many as Peggy, was born in Lurgan, Ireland. After marrying her devoted husband Norman, they immigrated to Canada with their 2 young daughters in 1975. Together they settled in North Vancouver where they added three more children. Peggy is survived by her husband Norman, her children, Clare, Laoise (Mark), Patrick (Sarah), Mairead (Iain), Ruadhri (Rachael), as well as her beloved grandchildren, Abigail, Ainsley, Ronan, Siobhan, Maria Sophia, Francesca, and Declan. Peggy enjoyed spending time with her family and was incredibly proud of them all. She loved to travel until her health began to deteriorate and restricted her mobility. Whether it was a beautiful day in the summer or a windy day in the fall, Peggy loved her walks along the West Vancouver seawall, chatting with friends she met along the way. A private mass will be held at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, West Vancouver.