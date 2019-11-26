Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Susan HIGGINS. View Sign Obituary

HIGGINS, Margaret Susan December 30, 1931 - November 14, 2019 Feisty until the end, Mom never hesitated to share her opinion and didn't suffer fools gladly. She was keenly independent, especially after the death of our beloved father, Paul, in 1999, with a hard shell that sometimes overshadowed her very soft heart. She had a wonderfully eclectic artistic sensibility and a special talent for making things with her hands. Mom sewed all of her own clothes, knitted and needle-worked voraciously, and happily dabbled in painting and fabric printing. She also created beautiful interiors decorated with treasures collected at home and abroad. Mom was born in Toronto and lived in Ontario until relocating to the West Coast for Dad's work in 1965. She lived in both West and North Vancouver, and spent a number of years in Asia, again for Dad's work, making homes in Hong Kong and Bangkok. Mom fiercely loved her children and grandchildren, and was deeply loved in return. She was pre- deceased by our dear brother Paul in 2013. Mourning her loss are daughters Kate and Alison (Marcel), sons Dick (Lesley) and Ned (Jacquie), daughter-in-law Chloe, and grandchildren Daniel, Sam, Nicholas, Silas, Sophie and Ansel. No service by request.







