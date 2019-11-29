Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margery "GWEN" KELLY. View Sign Service Information Yates Funeral Service & Crematorium 1000 Allsbrook Road Parksville , BC V9P2A9 (250)-248-5859 Obituary

KELLY, Margery "GWEN" It is with great Sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Gwen. Gwen is predeceased by her parents, Ted and Dorothy Morrison and her older brother Gary Morrison. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years Patrick, her sons Phillip of Port McNeil and Michael of North Vancouver. Her grandchildren Grace and Evan, her younger brother Richard (Dallas) of London, Ontario and her sister-in-law Sandy of West Vancouver. Born in Alberta, Gwen spent her early years in Edmonton before moving to West Vancouver in 1948. Gwen traveled to England in 1964, where she met her husband Pat. They married in 1966 before relocating to Canada a year later, settling in Vancouver. Gwen loved the island, vacationing yearly to the family home on Gabriola. After raising their family in North Vancouver for 33 years, Gwen and her husband retired to Parksville in 2004. The following year, she joined the local lawn bowling club where she made many new friends and became an accomplished competitor. She loved to travel, and had several adventures all over Canada, the US and Europe. Gwen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She will be remembered for her smile and her hugs. To send a condolence to the family, please visit





It is with great Sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Gwen. Gwen is predeceased by her parents, Ted and Dorothy Morrison and her older brother Gary Morrison. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years Patrick, her sons Phillip of Port McNeil and Michael of North Vancouver. Her grandchildren Grace and Evan, her younger brother Richard (Dallas) of London, Ontario and her sister-in-law Sandy of West Vancouver. Born in Alberta, Gwen spent her early years in Edmonton before moving to West Vancouver in 1948. Gwen traveled to England in 1964, where she met her husband Pat. They married in 1966 before relocating to Canada a year later, settling in Vancouver. Gwen loved the island, vacationing yearly to the family home on Gabriola. After raising their family in North Vancouver for 33 years, Gwen and her husband retired to Parksville in 2004. The following year, she joined the local lawn bowling club where she made many new friends and became an accomplished competitor. She loved to travel, and had several adventures all over Canada, the US and Europe. Gwen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She will be remembered for her smile and her hugs. To send a condolence to the family, please visit www.yatesmemorial.ca YATES MEMORIAL SERVICES 250-248-5859 "Lives Cherished and Celebrated" Published in The North Shore News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close