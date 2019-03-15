LAKUSTA, Marguerite "Peggy" Anne (nee Burns ) At age 89 years, Peggy passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband David in 1988. From a family of 11 children, she is the last of her clan. Lovingly remembered by her children: Shannon, Dave (Karen) and Peggy (Kirk). Grandchildren: Kate (Chris) and Stefan (Tonya); Beau (Janet) and Josh; Lindsay and James (Faith). Great Grandchildren: Claire and Cole; Hudsen and Kassien; Aralyn, Ochlan and Raielle; Isaak. Born in Leduc, Alberta, she raised her family in Montreal and resided on the North Shore for the last 40 years. Many thanks to Buchanan Lodge.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marguerite Anne "Peggy" (Burns) LAKUSTA.
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019