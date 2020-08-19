1/1
Marguerite Jean Ralston
February 19, 1918 - July 04, 2020
Marguerite passed away peacefully on the morning of July 4, in the loving care of the nurses and attendants at Evergreen House in North Vancouver. She was born in Vancouver, as the world was experiencing the Spanish flu pandemic, and died while the world was coming to grips with the Covid19 pandemic.

In between, she had a full and rewarding life in Nursing, while she raised her children, mostly as the sole breadwinner. She was married in July, 1943 in Carcross, Yukon and eventually settled with her husband, Bill in West Vancouver where she remained well past her 100th birthday.

Marguerite is predeceased by her parents, Alfred and Carolyn, her brother Edward, two children, Mary and David and granddaughter Sarah. She is survived by her sister, Betty Jane Sayers, sons Donald and Mark, daughter-in-law Jocelyne, and granddaughters Emilie and Elizabeth, along with Elizabeth’s husband Weston and great grandchildren Luxelle and Greyson.

Marguerite’s fortitude and determination will always be a guiding light for her family, and her passing leaves a hole in our hearts. Her memory will always be a blessing.

Published in North Shore News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
