Ocean Falls, B.C.



It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beautiful mother on April 1st, 2019. Mom was born in Ocean Falls B.C. on August 13th, 1920. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Jack, in 1995, after a marriage of 55 years. She was also predeceased by her sisters Liz Lattimore (1991) and Valerie Oughton (2007). Mom will be lovingly remembered by her children Wendy Michener (Tony), Jill Clough (John) and Scott (Leslie). Mom will be missed by seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



She loved to tell happy stories of her early life growing up in Ocean Falls B.C. She was a war bride, sailors wife and truly lived for her family. She lived a long and wonderful life. A life well lived.



The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Churchill House, North Vancouver for genuine loving care.

