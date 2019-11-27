CUSANO, Maria Maria, born in Sepino, Italy on August 29, 1935, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019 at the age of 84. She will be missed by her loving family: son Angelo (Adelina): grandchildren Maria (Loui), Fino (Diana), Fiorenzo, Marco (Sarah): great-grandchildren Matteo, Sofia, Antea. A viewing for friends and family will be held on Wednesday, November 27th at 6pm to 8pm at Bell & Burnaby Funeral Chapel, 4276 Hastings Street, Burnaby. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, November 28th at 11am at St. Edmund's Parish, 545 Mahon Avenue, North Vancouver. Entombment to follow at Ocean View Burial Park, Trinity Abbey Mausoleum, 4000 Imperial Street, Burnaby. Condolences for the family may be left at www.bellburnaby.com 604-298-2525
Published in The North Shore News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019