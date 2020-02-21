Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria MICALLEF. View Sign Obituary

MICALLEF, Maria Maria Micallef, 89, of West Vancouver passed away on February 16, 2020, surrounded by her 5 children. She was preceded in death by her husband John, sister-in-law and best friend Margaret Micallef, daughter Gabriella, brother Paul, parents Enrico and Carmela, and many other sisters and brothers-in-law. She is survived by 5 children, Joseph (Carla), Margot, Vincent (Melanie Choch), Rico (Colleen Ritelli), and Ivana (Patrick Johnston), her brother Vincent Alvano (Mary Ann), her sisters-in-law Sandra Alvano and Margaret (Gauci) Micallef and brother-in-law, Alfred Ruggier, 10 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Maria was born in Enna, Sicily. She married John Micallef in 1955. In 1964, they immigrated to Canada. She spent the last 46 years of her life on the North Shore. Prayer service will be on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 7 pm and Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1pm, both at St. Anthony`s Parish at 2347 Inglewood Avenue in West Vancouver, BC. Maria specifically asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the St. Vincent De Paul Society, Christ the Redeemer, the John Micallef Memorial Library at Saint Marks College at the University of British Columbia, or the North Shore Hospice.







