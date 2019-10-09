Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mariam Moussavian. View Sign Obituary

Mariam Moussavian, beloved mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, friend, colleague, and mentor, sadly and unexpectedly died on September 18, 2019.



She is survived by her children, Moe (Michelle) and Hannah (Steve); her mother, Pari; her grandson, Justin; her sisters, Narguess (Jean-Pierre) and Leila (Rainer); and her brother Madjid (Cathy).



Mariam will always be remembered for her profound kindness and sense of compassion, along with her unwavering commitment to social justice. She touched hundreds of lives with her open heart, particularly in her work as a translator/interpreter, support worker, and advocate, and modelled an unparalleled humility and wisdom throughout her life.



She will fondly be remembered as an ideal mother for her children, an exceptionally caring and attentive daughter to her parents, a loving friend and confidante to anyone fortunate enough to know her, and a champion of human rights to her community.



A celebration of life for Mariam Moussavian was held on September 24, 2019. The family would like to sincerely thank everyone involved in Mariam's care over the last four years, for providing her with meaningful opportunities for recovery, leisure, and enhanced quality of life following her stroke in 2015.



The family asks that those wishing to commemorate Mariam's life donate to the Vancouver Food Bank, Amnesty International, and/or the North Shore Stroke Recovery Centre (NSSRC) in her name.

