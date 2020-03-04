Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian Boase. View Sign Obituary

Marian Boase passed away peacefully at the North Shore Hospice, surrounded by loving family including her husband of 61 years, Phil, and their two children, Richard and Shannon with their respective partners Teresa and Patrick. Marian was predeceased by daughter Michele. She is survived by grandsons Kayl and Dexter and many nieces and nephews. Born in Pleasley, England to Hedley and Violet (Hannant) Donaldson, she had two brothers, Bob and Peter. In 1955, when she was just 21 years old, Marian traveled to Toronto on the first stop of an around the world journey. Marian’s adventurous spirit took her on a cross continent drive to Vancouver, where she planned to work a few months and then travel to Australia. Love had other plans. She met her great true love, Phil, in Vancouver. Phil and Marian were married on November 29th, 1958. She wore a beautiful white silk, nipped-in the waist, ballerina length wedding dress. Marian’s adventurous spirit served her well in the early years of marriage. Marian and Phil moved from Vancouver, to Kimberley, BC and then onto Nigeria, where Phil was leading a land surveying project. She followed him into the bush. She helped organize payroll, worked the altimeter and became pregnant. Marian’s love of family and desire to provide a stable home, took them back to Vancouver, where they had Shannon in 1965. Marian loved the North Shore—particularly the community of friends they developed and the easy access to the outdoors. Curling, bridge, hiking, golf, sport days’, birthday parties, travel and dinner parties all formed the backbone of their lives in North Vancouver. Marian’s work at a local medical office was more an excuse to develop friendships with a wonderful group of women she cherished. Marian loved coffee in the morning, a beautiful sunset and a weak gin and tonic on a hot summer day. More than anything, Marian loved being a Mom and later she relished the role of Nana to her beloved Grandsons Kayl, Dexter and Stephen. She generously gave love and time to all those around her. Everyone who came into contact with Marian felt important, felt listened to and most of all felt cherished. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at the North Shore Hospice who lovingly cared for Marian and made her comfortable in her last weeks. There will be a Celebration of Life for Marian Boase at a date to be later announced. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lions Gate Foundation for the North Shore Hospice would be greatly appreciated.

