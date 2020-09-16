With great sadness, we announce the passing of our dear mother, Marian, on September 1, 2020, with her children at her side.
Marian was born in New Brunswick where she married Wallace and gave birth to her four children.
She started her working life at the Royal Bank and later used those skills in the accounting offices of Eaton's, Kingsmill's, and Woodward's.
Upon retirement, Marian and Wallace spent 25 winters in Arizona. They also enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the Glen in Washington State.
Marian was an avid cook, baker, sewer, quilter, knitter, gardener, world traveller, volunteer, and games player...and loved to win!
Family meant everything to Marian, and even though she moved from New Brunswick to Ontario and then to North Vancouver, her heart remained in New Brunswick where she will rest for eternity.
She was predeceased by her husband, Wallace; daughter, Carol; and son-in-law, David. Marian will be lovingly remembered by her children, Don, Kathryn, and Janice (Doug); son-in-law, Pierre (Gordana); her grandchildren, Cameron (Sherry), Andrea (Scott), Megan, and Craig; her great-grandchildren, Haley, Nathan, and Caia; and extended family and dear friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be greatly appreciated.