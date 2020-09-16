1/1
Marian J. SMITH
January 16, 1925 - September 01, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With great sadness, we announce the passing of our dear mother, Marian, on September 1, 2020, with her children at her side.

Marian was born in New Brunswick where she married Wallace and gave birth to her four children.

She started her working life at the Royal Bank and later used those skills in the accounting offices of Eaton's, Kingsmill's, and Woodward's.

Upon retirement, Marian and Wallace spent 25 winters in Arizona. They also enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the Glen in Washington State.

Marian was an avid cook, baker, sewer, quilter, knitter, gardener, world traveller, volunteer, and games player...and loved to win!

Family meant everything to Marian, and even though she moved from New Brunswick to Ontario and then to North Vancouver, her heart remained in New Brunswick where she will rest for eternity.

She was predeceased by her husband, Wallace; daughter, Carol; and son-in-law, David. Marian will be lovingly remembered by her children, Don, Kathryn, and Janice (Doug); son-in-law, Pierre (Gordana); her grandchildren, Cameron (Sherry), Andrea (Scott), Megan, and Craig; her great-grandchildren, Haley, Nathan, and Caia; and extended family and dear friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved