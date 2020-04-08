LUBEK, Mariane "Jane" Dyhrberg March 13, 1923 - March 21, 2020 Mum had a happy life in Canada and loved to be surrounded by friends and family visiting from Denmark. She was an excellent cook and crafter and treated us to wonderful holiday meals and homemade gifts. Later in life she was welcomed into a new circle of friends in North Bay Park in Birch Bay and spent many happy days down there. Thanks to Dr. John Lebrun for his care and compassion over the years. Also thanks to the great staff at the Blueridge neighborhood in the Berkeley Care Centre for their kindness and support in difficult times. You are my heroes.
Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020