HARVEY, Marilyn Our beloved mother and grandmother Marilyn passed away peacefully at home in West Vancouver on May 4, 2020. Predeceased by Bruce, her loving husband of 60 years, she is survived by her sister Norma (Reno), children Paul (Tracy), David, Anne (Bruce) and Lynn, grand children Christopher, Kelly, Jennifer, Lindsay, and James, and her extended family and friends. Born in Brandon, Manitoba, Marilyn attended the University of British Columbia where she met Bruce, and together they built a wonderful life. Holidays in Maui, dinner parties with friends, involvement in her church, and time with family brought her great joy. Marilyn's kindness, generosity, and gentle, caring spirit touched many lives, none more so than those of her family. She was everything a person could wish for as a mother and grandmother. We will miss her terribly but feel truly grateful for her presence in our lives and will treasure our many wonderful memories of her. Our sincere thanks go to the Home Support and Palliative Care teams from Vancouver Coastal Health for the excellent care provided to Marilyn. A private ceremony honouring Marilyn's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marilyn's memory to North Shore Neighbourhood House would be gratefully received.