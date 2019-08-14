Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Jean McGUIRE. View Sign Obituary

McGUIRE, Marilyn Jean Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the age of 88 at Lynn Valley Care Centre. Predeceased by her husband Bob in 2015, Jean leaves behind son Stewart, daughter Sandra (Steve), grandsons Justin and Jordan. Jean was born in Edmonton, Alberta and moved to Vancouver with her mom and brother in 1950. After marrying Bob in 1959, they moved to North Vancouver to raise their family. Jean was a member of the Vancouver Weavers Guild and enjoyed weaving, sewing, embroidery, travelling and baking. Thank you to all the wonderful staff at LVCC for their care and kindness the past 6 years. Jean and her kind heart will be sadly missed. A private family service will be held on August 15.







