Marilyn was in wonderful hands for over ten years at the Berkley Care Centre here in North Vancouver. Her passing just a few days into the new decade was peaceful, and her nearby family had time for unhurried goodbyes. We will share memories of our dynamic mother at Boal Chapel (505 Lillooet Road, North Vancouver) on January 25th at 2 pm. Donations as you wish to the Alzheimers Society. View more of Marilyn's story and sign the guestbook on the website www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in The North Shore News from Jan. 15 to Feb. 13, 2020