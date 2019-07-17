Marilyn Steen Kirkhus (February 13, 1942 - July 10, 2019)
First Memorial Funeral Services and Memorial Gardens
1505 Lillooet Road
North Vancouver, BC
V7J2J1
(604)-980-3451
Marilyn was born in Regina, Sask. She came to Vancouver when she was 13, got married at 19, and began a life she loved with family, friends, travel, and hobbies. When the children went to school, she began a very fulfilling career in property management that lasted 38 years.

She is survived by her husband, Dale, children, Julie (Jim) and Rob (Meenpal), Dale's children, Dean (Tracey) and Ward (Sheri), grandchildren; Lauren, Alana, Ethan, Justin, Elise, Corey, Chad, and Lindsey, brother, Joe (Josee) and children and Step-Dad, Bill. She said, "I have lived every moment and I truly will not die with my music still in me :)".

A memorial service will be held at First Memorial Funeral Services, 1505 Lillooet Rd, North Van at 2 PM on Friday, July 19, 2019. Interment prior at 1 - 1:30 PM.
Published in The North Shore News from July 17 to Aug. 15, 2019
