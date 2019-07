Marilyn was born in Regina, Sask. She came to Vancouver when she was 13, got married at 19, and began a life she loved with family, friends, travel, and hobbies. When the children went to school, she began a very fulfilling career in property management that lasted 38 years.She is survived by her husband, Dale, children, Julie (Jim) and Rob (Meenpal), Dale's children, Dean (Tracey) and Ward (Sheri), grandchildren; Lauren, Alana, Ethan, Justin, Elise, Corey, Chad, and Lindsey, brother, Joe (Josee) and children and Step-Dad, Bill. She said, "I have lived every moment and I truly will not die with my music still in me :)".A memorial service will be held at First Memorial Funeral Services, 1505 Lillooet Rd, North Van at 2 PM on Friday, July 19, 2019. Interment prior at 1 - 1:30 PM.