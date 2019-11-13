Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn (Abernethy) VESELY. View Sign Service Information Boal Chapel and Memorial Gardens 1505 Lillooet Road North Vancouver , BC V7J2J1 (604)-990-8988 Service 2:30 PM Boal Chapel and Memorial Gardens 1505 Lillooet Road North Vancouver , BC V7J2J1 View Map Obituary

VESELY, Marilyn (nee Abernethy) Marilyn passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019 at Lynn Valley Care Centre at age 87, after living out her final years with vascular dementia. She was born on September 4, 1932, in Vancouver and attended Magee Secondary School. After graduating from the University of British Columbia in Education with a focus on Fine Arts, Marilyn worked as an elementary school teacher in the public system for over 30 years, primarily in North Vancouver, where she settled and raised her family. She was a dedicated educator who influenced and inspired generations of students, particularly with her passion for music and art. Marilyn was an avid skier in her younger years and a talented singer, guitar player and visual artist throughout her life. Predeceased by her brother, Robert Abernethy, Marilyn is survived and will be missed by her sister Anne Fleetham; her husband of 53 years, Miro Vesely; her son, Marko Vesely; and Marko's wife Julie and daughter Gillian. She will also be missed by her friends, cousins, and members of the wider Abernethy family. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to all the staff at the Lynn Valley Care Centre for the excellent care they showed to Marilyn during her years there. There will be a drop-in reception in remembrance of Marilyn's life between 2:30pm and 4:30pm on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at First Memorial Boal Chapel, 1505 Lillooet Road, North Vancouver.





Marilyn passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019 at Lynn Valley Care Centre at age 87, after living out her final years with vascular dementia. She was born on September 4, 1932, in Vancouver and attended Magee Secondary School. After graduating from the University of British Columbia in Education with a focus on Fine Arts, Marilyn worked as an elementary school teacher in the public system for over 30 years, primarily in North Vancouver, where she settled and raised her family. She was a dedicated educator who influenced and inspired generations of students, particularly with her passion for music and art. Marilyn was an avid skier in her younger years and a talented singer, guitar player and visual artist throughout her life. Predeceased by her brother, Robert Abernethy, Marilyn is survived and will be missed by her sister Anne Fleetham; her husband of 53 years, Miro Vesely; her son, Marko Vesely; and Marko's wife Julie and daughter Gillian. She will also be missed by her friends, cousins, and members of the wider Abernethy family. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to all the staff at the Lynn Valley Care Centre for the excellent care they showed to Marilyn during her years there. There will be a drop-in reception in remembrance of Marilyn's life between 2:30pm and 4:30pm on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at First Memorial Boal Chapel, 1505 Lillooet Road, North Vancouver. Published in The North Shore News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close