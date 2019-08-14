HIBBERT-HYDE, Marion December 11, 1923 - July 27, 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Marion Hibbert-Hyde, aged 95. Predeceased by her son Martin and husband Dennis. Marion is survived by her son Crispin (Dorothy), daughter Vanessa, daughter-in-law Carol, Grandchildren Maxine (Tracy), Michael (Robyn), Michelle (Kurt), Jennifer (Alfredo), as well as, several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Marion will be remembered as a kind, generous and loving lady who put all others before herself. She will be greatly missed. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 17th, 2019 at Churchill House, 150 29th Street West, North Vancouver from 2 - 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Canuck Place Children's Hospice or BC Children's Hospital.
Published in The North Shore News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019