Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion I. Burns. View Sign Obituary

Marion Isobel Frances Burns, 91, of West Vancouver passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020, at Inglewood Lodge, where she had lived for more than ten years. The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the wonderful staff who looked after Marion.



Marion was born on March 19, 1928, to Arnold Samuel Maxwell and Isobel Frances Stephen in Lachute, Quebec, where she met her future husband Donald George Burns. Marion entered nursing at Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal while Donald attended dental school at McGill. After their marriage in 1951, she continued working at Montreal General Hospital as a psychiatric nurse. They travelled to BC after the birth of their first daughter, Leslie, and settled on the North Shore in Vancouver.



Marion returned to psychiatric nursing at Burnaby General Hospital after 25 years of homemaking and worked there until her retirement. Marion enjoyed travel and made trips to France, Scotland, Greece, and Japan, as well as sailing with her family through the Gulf Islands and coastal waters of BC



In addition to her parents, Marion was predeceased by her elder brothers, Harold and Roland; and her former husband, Donald. She will be greatly missed by her three children, Leslie Gallon, Anna Ford, and Michael Burns; grandchildren, Tamara and Scott Gallon, Caroline and Lucy Ford, Emily and Sarah Burns; and great-grandchild, Taylor Miller. In keeping with her wishes, there will be a small gathering among family in lieu of a memorial service.

Marion Isobel Frances Burns, 91, of West Vancouver passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020, at Inglewood Lodge, where she had lived for more than ten years. The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the wonderful staff who looked after Marion.Marion was born on March 19, 1928, to Arnold Samuel Maxwell and Isobel Frances Stephen in Lachute, Quebec, where she met her future husband Donald George Burns. Marion entered nursing at Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal while Donald attended dental school at McGill. After their marriage in 1951, she continued working at Montreal General Hospital as a psychiatric nurse. They travelled to BC after the birth of their first daughter, Leslie, and settled on the North Shore in Vancouver.Marion returned to psychiatric nursing at Burnaby General Hospital after 25 years of homemaking and worked there until her retirement. Marion enjoyed travel and made trips to France, Scotland, Greece, and Japan, as well as sailing with her family through the Gulf Islands and coastal waters of BCIn addition to her parents, Marion was predeceased by her elder brothers, Harold and Roland; and her former husband, Donald. She will be greatly missed by her three children, Leslie Gallon, Anna Ford, and Michael Burns; grandchildren, Tamara and Scott Gallon, Caroline and Lucy Ford, Emily and Sarah Burns; and great-grandchild, Taylor Miller. In keeping with her wishes, there will be a small gathering among family in lieu of a memorial service. Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 6 to Apr. 4, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close