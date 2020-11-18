Born in Lytton, B.C., Marjorie lived in Lytton, Spences Bridge and Arrowhead, before going to high school in North Vancouver and Normal School in Vancouver. She then moved to Notch Hill and taught in a one room schoolhouse located in Sorrento for a year. Marjorie returned to Vancouver and graduated from UBC with an Arts degree in 1949 before working as the librarian at John Oliver High School. After marrying Don West in 1954 (predeceased in 2015) they moved to a custom built house in North Vancouver where they lived until 2013. Marjorie then moved to Hollyburn House in West Vancouver. Marjorie enjoyed an active life. She skied, hiked (BC, Alberta, New Zealand and Europe) and played badminton, tennis and golf. Sailing was also a large part of her life with her husband Don and many friends on their boat Skilfish. In her later years, playing bridge and being an avid reader kept her busy and her mind sharp. Marjorie will be dearly missed by her friends and family for her always cheerful disposition, great spirit of adventure and marvellous intellect. She leaves behind her son Robert, daughter-in-law Una, granddaughter Laura and nephew Peter and family in Wales. Donations in her memory may go to North Shore Search and Rescue.