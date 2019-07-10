Marny Van Camp, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of July 4th, at her home in Amica, Edgemont Village. She is survived by her two daughters, Barbara Kroon (Elko) of North Vancouver and Joni Feddersen (Charlie) of Fort Mill, South Carolina. She was predeceased by her husband, Group Captain William Charles Van Camp, and her son, William Morley Van Camp.
Marny was greatly loved by her four grandchildren, Karen Magelund (Alan), Deb Landau, Bobby (Tia), and Bryan Rodwell. Marny was also very fond of her eight grandchildren, Samantha, Sienne, Mark, Joseph, Keah, Cash, Ryder, and Zalynn. Marny will always be remembered for her kindness, sense of humour, and love for life. A devout Mormon, she was loved by her church family, who have been so thoughtful and caring for many years.
At Amica, she was called "Marny the Great" by her caregivers. The family wishes to extend their gratitude for the love, support, and incredible care provided to Mom by all the staff at Amica. Appreciation is also expressed to Dr. K. Bell-Irving and her team, as well as Dr. S. Bayfield.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, at 11 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 941 Lynn Valley Road, North Vancouver.
Published in The North Shore News from July 10 to Aug. 8, 2019