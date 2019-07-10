Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Evelyn (Marny) VanCamp. View Sign Obituary

Marny Van Camp, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of July 4th, at her home in Amica, Edgemont Village. She is survived by her two daughters, Barbara Kroon (Elko) of North Vancouver and Joni Feddersen (Charlie) of Fort Mill, South Carolina. She was predeceased by her husband, Group Captain William Charles Van Camp, and her son, William Morley Van Camp.



Marny was greatly loved by her four grandchildren, Karen Magelund (Alan), Deb Landau, Bobby (Tia), and Bryan Rodwell. Marny was also very fond of her eight grandchildren, Samantha, Sienne, Mark, Joseph, Keah, Cash, Ryder, and Zalynn. Marny will always be remembered for her kindness, sense of humour, and love for life. A devout Mormon, she was loved by her church family, who have been so thoughtful and caring for many years.







At Amica, she was called "Marny the Great" by her caregivers. The family wishes to extend their gratitude for the love, support, and incredible care provided to Mom by all the staff at Amica. Appreciation is also expressed to Dr. K. Bell-Irving and her team, as well as Dr. S. Bayfield.



A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, at 11 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 941 Lynn Valley Road, North Vancouver.

Marny Van Camp, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of July 4th, at her home in Amica, Edgemont Village. She is survived by her two daughters, Barbara Kroon (Elko) of North Vancouver and Joni Feddersen (Charlie) of Fort Mill, South Carolina. She was predeceased by her husband, Group Captain William Charles Van Camp, and her son, William Morley Van Camp.Marny was greatly loved by her four grandchildren, Karen Magelund (Alan), Deb Landau, Bobby (Tia), and Bryan Rodwell. Marny was also very fond of her eight grandchildren, Samantha, Sienne, Mark, Joseph, Keah, Cash, Ryder, and Zalynn. Marny will always be remembered for her kindness, sense of humour, and love for life. A devout Mormon, she was loved by her church family, who have been so thoughtful and caring for many years.At Amica, she was called "Marny the Great" by her caregivers. The family wishes to extend their gratitude for the love, support, and incredible care provided to Mom by all the staff at Amica. Appreciation is also expressed to Dr. K. Bell-Irving and her team, as well as Dr. S. Bayfield.A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, at 11 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 941 Lynn Valley Road, North Vancouver. Published in The North Shore News from July 10 to Aug. 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close