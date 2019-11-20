Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Keating SHOTT. View Sign Service Information Hollyburn Funeral Home 1807 Marine Drive West Vancouver , BC V7V1J7 (604)-922-1221 Obituary

SHOTT, Marjorie Keating Marjorie Keating Shott, age 97 years, passed away peacefully at Hollyburn House, West Vancouver, BC on 03 November, 2019. Mardy was predeceased by her loving husband, Grahame as well as brothers, Ross and Victor and sister Glendyne. Survived by her son, Keith and stepchildren, Bruce (Sherry), Warren (Kerri), Cathy, Cam (Liane), Colin (Sandra), nephew Garth, niece Heather, 16 grand- children and 11 great grandchildren as well as numerous relatives and dear friends. Mardy spent her life on the North Shore where she attended school, participated in community activities and was active at St. Martin's Anglican Church. She joined the Wrens and served in Halifax. When she returned to North Vancouver, she began work for the BC Government. She was generous and worked in many organizations such as Lions Gate Hospital Auxilary and the Red Cross. Her brother Ross built Mardy a boat that she enjoyed running back and forth to the family's cottage. After retirement and her father's passing, she sold the family home on Osborne Road and moved to Capilano mobile home park where she and Grahame resided until moving to Brunswick Beach; where they enjoyed living for many years. Special thank you to Kathy, her staff at Hollyburn House and Imelda who all gave great care and attention to Mardy over the years. A service will be held at St. Martin's Anglican Church, 195 East Windsor Road, North Vancouver - date to be announced.







