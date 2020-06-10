SHIER, Marjorie Phyllis (nee Gibney) December 2nd, 1935 - May 25th, 2020 It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Marjorie Phyllis Shier, wife, mother, and grandmother on Monday May 25th, 2020 at the age of 84 years. She passed on after a four year fight with Alzheimer's. She is survived by her loving husband Edward (Ted), three sons and their wives: Richard (Rick) and Kalinka, Rodney (Rod) and Penny, and Raymond (Ray) and Diane. Marjorie was blessed with eight grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews scattered across Western Canada. Marjorie was born at home on a cold blustery winter day in December in the family home in the farming district of Drake, Sask. She was the youngest of the five family siblings. She attended Bloomfield Rural School, then attended high school in Drake and Regina, before enrolling in the very first nursing program at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon. She graduated as a registered nurse in May 1957 along with about seventy others who completed this inaugural program at the university. Marjorie was an avid supporter of her children's involvement in sports. Many hours were spent in both rain and cold watching and cheering as they participated in soccer, lacrosse, hockey, and baseball. In later years, Marjorie and her husband enjoyed motor homing around both Canada and the USA. The highlight of most years was the "wintering" in Arizona. Yuma became home away from home as they spent about fifteen winters in the sunny south. There she enjoyed playing pool and bridge, but the highlight was being part of the Yuma Chorus. With a membership of about forty singers, they put on an annual themed concert every February at the Mesa Verde R.V. Park. So, in addition to playing pool, attending special dinners regularly and singing, she was well occupied. We would like to give special thanks to the management and staff at Evergreen House and the Special Care Unit at Cedarview Lodge in North Vancouver. They did a wonderful job of caring for Marge for several months. In lieu of flowers, or cards, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Society of British Columbia. Due to restrictions on gatherings a Celebration of Life will be arranged for some future date.







