It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Marjorie 'Ruth' Wilson at the age of 91, of Covid-19.



Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Wilson; her sister, Bernice Majdanik; and her grandson, Matthew Dyck.



She is lovingly remembered by her son, Brian Wilson (Cynthia); daughter, Carol Dyck (Kurt); grandson, Brandon Tomelin; granddaughter, Melissa Dyck; nieces; cousins; and friends.



Mom enjoyed her weekly card games with friends, her bowling team, square dancing, researching her family tree, and travel. She worked for BC Tel for many years. She loved her pets, and especially her basset hounds. She was a great baker, and the house was always full of cookies, cakes, squares, and pies. She spent 25 years as a volunteer with the Lions Gate Hospital Auxiliary, delivering flowers to patients.



We would like to thank the staff of Berkley Care Centre in North Vancouver for taking care of mom for the last five years, and for trying to keep the residents safe during this troubled time. Unfortunately, Mom was too weak to resist the ravages of this virus.



We will miss your smile, Mom. We wish we could have been there for you when you needed us most.



Due to the current pandemic, a family gathering to honour mom will be held at a later date.

