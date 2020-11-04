Marjorie passed away peacefully at Suncrest retirement community after a long arduous battle with Alzheimer's which she is now freed from. Fondly known to her family and friends as Marj or Margie, she was born in Shanghai, China, and became a Canadian citizen in 1957. Living most of her adult life in North Vancouver, Marj enjoyed being active with swimming, hiking, classes and weights at the rec center, and socializing with friends. Many will remember her walking Mosquito Creek with dogs (Misty and then Sadie).



She is survived by her daughters, Shelley and Pam; son, Guy; sister, Rita; and her beloved grandchildren, Walker and Hannah. She was predeceased by her sister, Lily; and the love of her life, Warwick (Ted).



Dance, mom. Do the twist and jive with Dad.



In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Alzheimer's society. Alzheimer's is "the long goodbye" and in need of research funding.



A celebration of Margie's life will be planned at a future date.



