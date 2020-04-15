Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Stastny. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Mark Stastny at his home on March 21, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Tanis, on March 9, 2018. Survived by his son, John (Susie), and grandchildren, Gage, Drake, and Avery. Mourned by his siblings, Michele (Rick), Monica (Gil), and Martin (Lesley), as well as all his nieces, nephews, and friends.



Despite going through open-heart surgery as an infant and then nearly dying in a car accident as a teenager, Mark never complained about anything and lived a happy and contented life. He was and will always remain a reminder that we should take joy in all the simple pleasures of life.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If you would like to be notified when this is scheduled, please contact us at

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Mark Stastny at his home on March 21, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Tanis, on March 9, 2018. Survived by his son, John (Susie), and grandchildren, Gage, Drake, and Avery. Mourned by his siblings, Michele (Rick), Monica (Gil), and Martin (Lesley), as well as all his nieces, nephews, and friends.Despite going through open-heart surgery as an infant and then nearly dying in a car accident as a teenager, Mark never complained about anything and lived a happy and contented life. He was and will always remain a reminder that we should take joy in all the simple pleasures of life.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If you would like to be notified when this is scheduled, please contact us at [email protected] Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 15 to May 14, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close