It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Mark Stastny at his home on March 21, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Tanis, on March 9, 2018. Survived by his son, John (Susie), and grandchildren, Gage, Drake, and Avery. Mourned by his siblings, Michele (Rick), Monica (Gil), and Martin (Lesley), as well as all his nieces, nephews, and friends.
Despite going through open-heart surgery as an infant and then nearly dying in a car accident as a teenager, Mark never complained about anything and lived a happy and contented life. He was and will always remain a reminder that we should take joy in all the simple pleasures of life.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If you would like to be notified when this is scheduled, please contact us at [email protected]
Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 15 to May 14, 2020