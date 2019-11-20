Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene Heather Scott LLB QC. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Gleneagles Golf Course 6190 Marine Drive West Vancouver , BC View Map Obituary

Predeceased by her mother, Mina May, and her father, Evan Percy James; lovingly remembered by husband, Ford; sons, James and Colin (Amy); grandchildren, Maya, Willa, and Evan Scott; sister, Jeanette Munro; nephew, Robert Munro; and niece, Valerie Gillis.



Marlene grew up in New Westminster, attended Duke of Connaught High School, and graduated from the UBC Law School, class of 1959. For 40 years, Marlene was a partner in the law firm of McQuarrie.



A pioneer in law for women, Marlene became the first woman in Canada to serve as a head of a provincial Bar Association when she became president of the BC branch in 1980. In 1981, she was the second woman to receive a QC. She then became chair of the BC Law Foundation in 1986. In 1994, Marlene received the prestigious George Goyer Award for her contributions to the legal profession.



In retirement, Marlene's passion was singing, at times with as many as four choirs.



She was an inspiring, brilliant woman who loved her family, friends, and colleagues; they will deeply miss her.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Alzheimer Society Canada.



Her celebration of life will take place on November 27, 2019, from 2 - 5 pm at Gleneagles Golf Course, 6190 Marine Drive, West Vancouver.

