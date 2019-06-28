Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha (Schlegel) FUCHS. View Sign Service Information Hollyburn Funeral Home 1807 Marine Drive West Vancouver , BC V7V1J7 (604)-922-1221 Obituary

FUCHS, Martha (nee Schlegel) November 21, 1928 - June 14, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce Martha's passing in the early hours of June 14, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease, at the age of 90. Martha, the youngest of 9 children, was born into great poverty in the Black Forest of Germany, growing up in the desperate turmoil of Nazi Germany and World War II. Salvation came in the form of a scholarship to teachers' college, after which she taught primary school for five years. During that time she met her husband-to-be, Werner/Verne, and when he immigrated to Canada in 1953, she followed him. They were married in North Vancouver in 1954 and spent the following 47 years together in that city. Verne died unexpectedly in 2001 and Martha stayed in the family home until 2013, when failing health convinced her to move to Victoria to be closer to daughter Diana, a great support to her in her final years. Martha's last months were spent in Rest Haven Lodge (Broadmead Care Society) in Sidney BC where she received excellent, compassionate care. Left to mourn are: son Frank, wife Beryl, Frank's children Andrea, Kevin (partner Shelby, daughter Avery), and Jamie (husband Brandon) and Beryl's daughter Carla; daughter Diana, husband Chris, children Alistair (partner Hannah) and Olivia (partner Adam); and daughter Michelle, husband Henry, and children Holly and Sonya, plus special nephew and nieces in Germany, Frank Schlegel, Andrea Schlegel-Nolte and Ute Schlegel-Knoepfle and their families, also many other family members and friends in Canada and Germany. Martha has been described as a "whirlwind of energy and quite a character," and we will all miss her passion, her opinions, her love of food and even greater love for us all. Memorial service will be held at Hollyburn Funeral Home, 1807 Marine Drive, West Vancouver, BC on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 11:00 am with refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.





