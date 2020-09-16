It is with deep sadness and many joyful memories that we announce the peaceful passing of our dear Mom, Grandma, and Great-grandma Mardie on Sunday, September 6, at the age of 88.



Mom was born the third of eight siblings in the farming community of Whitemouth, Manitoba on November 4, 1931, to Gustav and Augusta Machel. It was being raised in a warm and loving family that her compassionate spirit and the importance and value of family was first instilled in her.



In 1951 Mom met the love of her life, Eric, and they were married on September 13, 1952. They spent the first few years of married life in Winnipeg, and then in 1954, they embarked on a new adventure when they made the move to Vancouver, British Columbia. They eventually settled in North Vancouver where they put down their roots and raised their growing family. Mom and Dad were married almost 55 years, until Dad's death in 2007.



Mom will be remembered by all who met her for her kindness and generous nature, but her greatest legacy will be the life she built with Dad, which included seven children, 15 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Mom truly treasured her family and embraced every moment with them.



Mom will be fondly remembered by her children, Diane (Marshall) MacArthur, Nancy Motherwell, Cathy (Tom) Hennecker, Sandra (Kevan) Gaunt, Barbara (Blaine) Armour, Bill Zech, and Tracey (Lorne) LaChapelle; her grandchildren, Fiona (Scott), Erin, Caleb (Annika), Jamie, Joel, Lucas (Lauren), Caitlin (Fraser), Tyson (Jenny), Brendan, Julia, Devan, Curtis, Talia, Tyler, and Tristan; and her great-grandchildren, Porter, Davie, Leland, Elsie, Liam, Kael, Nelia, Jayden, Evie, Mia, Logan, Isla, Ellie, and Theo. She is also survived by her brother, Eric; her sister, Ellie; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Eric; her brother, Alfred; sisters, Irene, Margie, Norma, and Rosie; and by her parents, Gustav and Augusta.



Our family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at Evergreen House and Cedarview Lodge, and Dr. Bard and Dr. Haaf, for the care and compassion she received in these last several years.



To celebrate our Mom's life we will plan a memorial service at a later date, where her family will raise a toast of very weak green tea with lots of milk to honour her.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Family Services of the North Shore.



