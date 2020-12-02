MARTIN, James Edward "Jim" 1936 - 2020 Jim passed away peacefully in North Vancouver on November 19, 2020, one week before his 84th birthday. The pleasures in life Jim most enjoyed were his wonderful family, great friends, his fulfilling and rewarding career, as well as his volunteer work. In 1954, Jim started at BC TEL as a student apprentice with the construction crew digging telephone pole holes by hand up Delbrook Avenue in North Vancouver. After graduating from West Van High School in 1956, he started working full time at BC TEL in Installation and Repair. Jim held numerous jobs in the craft and became a highly respected manager, with a career in BC TEL spanning 40 years, retiring in 1996. Jim was an active member with the Telus Ambassador program, where he spent and enjoyed countless hours of volunteer work. In his retirement, he joined Pacific Honda where he drove as a shuttle driver for 12 years. Jim adored his grandchildren and spent innumerable hours chauffeuring and enjoying all their activities, no matter what the weather. Jim was always there to encourage and support them, but mostly to enjoy them. Loving memories will be cherished by his wife and best friend of 61 years, Lorraine (Laurie); children Scott (Shelley), Michelle (Karl Dey), Teresa (Jamie Vaughan); grandchildren Troy Martin, Devon and Trent Dey, Wil and Marcus Vaughan, and his great granddaughter Livinia Lockhart. Jim is also survived by his sister Shelly Carrington (Jim Jempson) and family. There will be a celebration of Jim's amazing life, in the future. Until then, raise your glass and make a toast to Jim Martin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store