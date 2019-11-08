Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Alice MACMILLAN. View Sign Service Information McKenzie Funeral Services Suite 200 - 100 Park Royal South West Vancouver , BC V7T 1A2 (604)-926-5121 Obituary

MACMILLAN, Mary Alice April 12, 1925 - November 5, 2019 Mary (Mom, Nana) was born in Brampton, Ontario, on April 12,1925. Her parents were John Cook and Annie Owen. Mary is survived by her husband, Alex; daughter, Jennifer; daughter Anne (Dale); granddaughter, Jenna (Sam), great grandson, Scotty; grandson, Christopher. In 1951 Mary met, Alex, while they both worked for Avro Aircraft Company in Malton, Ontario. In September of 1951, Alex went to Cambridge University in England as a post graduate student. Alex asked Mary to join him in November and they were married in Cambridge on December 6, 1952. They had three great years in Cambridge and made many long lasting friends. Jennifer, was born there on June 30, 1954. On returning to Canada the family settled in Montreal where Anne was born on October 25, 1956. In 1957, Alex and the family were transferred to Los Angeles, where they lived for a year-and-a half, returning to Montreal in 1958. In 1960 they moved to Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario and were transferred once again this time to Oakville, Ontario in 1966. They finally moved to West Vancouver in 1988 to be with family and new grandchildren. Mary and Alex travelled the world through his work and even spent one year living in Frankfurt, Germany. Mary enjoyed the adventure, but loved the final move to West Vancouver to be with her grandchildren, Jenna and Christopher. She was a doting grandmother making all their favourite foods. Some of the all time favourites were Nana's Banana Bread, Lemon Squares, Nuts & Bolts, Spareribs, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chip Cookies and the best birthday cakes ever with hidden money inside. And, not to be forgotten, Saturday night home made pizzas to eat while watching Hockey Night in Canada and her amazing pies….nobody could beat Mary's pastry!!! Mary enjoyed travelling and especially cruising. She loved cheese fondue parties and going to the Spa. She was an avid knitter and you rarely saw her without her knitting needles. Even at 94, she was still knitting her popular white dish cloths. These special dish cloths were given to friends, family, and acquaintances from around the world. Mary and her dish cloths will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank Dr. Paul Sugar, our family doctor for so many years, and the staff at Lynn Valley Care Centre who looked after Mary (aka Nana or Queen Mary) and kept her comfortable during her stay. Thanks to everyone for their enduring support. As Nana would say "Bye for Now". A memorial service will be planned in the spring. To view future service details, or to write a condolence to the family, please visit







