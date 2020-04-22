Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann (Williams) HORTON. View Sign Obituary

HORTON, Mary Ann (Williams) January 6, 1946 - April 11, 2020 It is with deep sorrow we publish the death of Mary Ann Horton (Williams). Mary Ann was a warm hearted, caring person who loved cooking and entertaining and was the very best at both. She was loved by all who knew her and will be especially missed by her brother Erle, sister-in-law Dale, brother-in-law Ray and their families. Special thanks to her good friend Betty Knox, who was always there for her. A special thanks also to the nurses and caregivers for their compassion and care. Honouring Mary Ann's wishes; no service or celebration of life will be held. Please no flowers, but if you choose, a donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Mary Ann has now joined her two favourite men in her life, her husband Dave and her son Chad.





