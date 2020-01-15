Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann (Charlebois) PHILLIPSON. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Ann Phillipson. Our Mom passed away peacefully in her sleep January 2, 2020 at Lions Gate Hospital, North Vancouver. Mary Ann was predeceased by her husband, Clement John Phillipson and son George (Ruth). Survived by her children, John (Karen), Jim (Cathie), Kathleen (David) Tapping, Mike (Barb), Margaret (Brian) Benson. Mary Ann was a grandmother to eight grandchildren and a great grandmother to sixteen great grandchildren. Mary Ann will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews and her many friends. While a busy Mom bringing up six children, Mary Ann always found time to help at her church, entertain, curl, and play bridge. Mary Ann was also a Sorority Sister who gave back to the community. As her children became more independent, she worked part time at the shoe department at Woodward's, Park Royal and then as a bookkeeper for the family business. In retirement, Mary Ann and Clem enjoyed some fabulous worldwide trips, golfing, winters in Arizona, and the rest of their time going back and forth from their homes in West Vancouver and Bowen Island. Mary Ann's last few years were spent at Summerhill Independent Living in North Vancouver, where she met many new friends, enjoyed the day trips offered, Tea and Trumpets with the VSO and loved going to the Movies. Mom's other passion was reading. Our mom put up a valiant flight in both Lions Gate Hospital and Vancouver General Hospital for the last two months, but eventually it was time for Mom to reunite with our Dad. We would like to express our gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Lions Gate Hospital and Vancouver General Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation British Columbia and Yukon region would be greatly appreciated at #301 - 3185 Willingdon Green, Burnaby, BC, V5G 4P3 or at: www.cysticfibrosis.ca/western-canada/contract.ca A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Published in The North Shore News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020

