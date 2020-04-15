Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary-Ann (Quick) Stouck. View Sign Service Information McKenzie Funeral Services Suite 200 - 100 Park Royal South West Vancouver , BC V7T 1A2 (604)-926-5121 Obituary

With great sadness, we announce the passing of Mary-Ann Stouck at her home in West Vancouver on April 4, 2020, with her loving husband, David; daughter, Jordan (Scott Zeman); and son, John; at her side. She is also survived by her dear sister, Elinor (Alan) Lett, and cherished granddaughters, Morgan and Teagan Stouck Zeman, as well as in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins in Canada and abroad.



Mary-Ann was born in England in 1941 and came to Canada with her parents and sister at age 10. She attended Lisgar Collegiate in Ottawa and, in 1959, enrolled at McMaster University, where she met David. They were married in 1964. In 1966, they secured teaching positions at Simon Fraser University and moved to Vancouver. Mary-Ann completed a doctoral degree at the University of Toronto and taught Chaucer and hagiography for 37 years in the SFU English and Humanities departments. Her edition of Medieval Saints became a standard text assigned in the field and she is remembered fondly by her students as a caring and inspiring teacher. More recently, she informed and entertained young readers with the children's books, A Fine Winter's Cap and Jeannie Houdini.



Mary-Ann was privileged to enjoy travel, nature, film festivals, and a wide circle of friends. She will be forever remembered for her slightly wicked sense of humour and her courage in the face of her 2018 cancer diagnosis. She shared special camaraderie for nearly 30 years with members of her book club and lasting connections with her Women on Weights group. Many happy times were also celebrated with her SPCA birthday friends. But special throughout her life was a love for animals. She had many animal companions - cats, dogs, hamsters, her horse, Valentine, and, most recently, cats, Martha and Blackie. Accordingly, she requested that any donations made in her memory be sent (fittingly enough) to SAINTS, an elderly and special needs animal rescue:



The Stouck family would like to thank Dr. Smiljanic, Julie Groundwater, the Lions Gate Oncology Department, Nurse Practitioner Leane Mathias, and MAiD for their exceptional care and support. In accordance with her wishes, Mary-Ann will be interred at the Vineland Cemetery in Ontario and a celebration of life will be held when we are able to meet again. To write a condolence to the family, please visit:

