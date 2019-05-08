Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Dolores Benskin MOORE. View Sign Service Information Hollyburn Funeral Home 1807 Marine Drive West Vancouver , BC V7V1J7 (604)-922-1221 Obituary

MOORE, Mary Dolores Benskin August 21, 1921 - May 2, 2019 With great sadness, we announce the passing of Dolores, at the age of 97. Predeceased by husband Desmond, and sister Janet, Dolores is remembered by her children, Colin and Kevin (Hilde); grand- children Sofie and Matthias; her brother James (Liz) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dolores was born in Bournemouth, England, and spent her childhood in England, Burma, Switzerland and France before studying philosophy and economics at Oxford. After a short time teaching in south London, she went to India in 1946, working there for the Indian Chamber of Commerce. In 1953 she met Desmond, also an Englishman abroad in India. Together they decided to continue their adventure abroad, arriving in Canada in 1955 and marrying a year later, settling in Vancouver. She was a resident of West Vancouver since 1960. Dolores worked for many years as secretary at Hollyburn and Irwin Park elementary schools, and later at the West Vancouver Municipal Employees Association. She had a unique dedication and sense of service and duty, volunteering at the West Vancouver Seniors Centre into her 90's. There will be a private interment. A memorial service will be held at St. Christopher's Anglican Church, 1068 Inglewood Avenue, West Vancouver on Friday, May 10th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a donation to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation in Dolores' memory.







With great sadness, we announce the passing of Dolores, at the age of 97. Predeceased by husband Desmond, and sister Janet, Dolores is remembered by her children, Colin and Kevin (Hilde); grand- children Sofie and Matthias; her brother James (Liz) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dolores was born in Bournemouth, England, and spent her childhood in England, Burma, Switzerland and France before studying philosophy and economics at Oxford. After a short time teaching in south London, she went to India in 1946, working there for the Indian Chamber of Commerce. In 1953 she met Desmond, also an Englishman abroad in India. Together they decided to continue their adventure abroad, arriving in Canada in 1955 and marrying a year later, settling in Vancouver. She was a resident of West Vancouver since 1960. Dolores worked for many years as secretary at Hollyburn and Irwin Park elementary schools, and later at the West Vancouver Municipal Employees Association. She had a unique dedication and sense of service and duty, volunteering at the West Vancouver Seniors Centre into her 90's. There will be a private interment. A memorial service will be held at St. Christopher's Anglican Church, 1068 Inglewood Avenue, West Vancouver on Friday, May 10th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a donation to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation in Dolores' memory. Published in The North Shore News from May 8 to May 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close