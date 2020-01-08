Our beloved Mom, at age 95, passed away peacefully on December 22nd, 2019, at Lions Gate Hospital.



Predeceased by Les, her devoted husband of 46 years; brother, Ernie Beadle; and sister, Ada Jackson. Mom leaves behind her loving children, Dianne (Craig) Vernon, Carol (Dave) Sakamoto, and Brian (Ruth) Tassell. She was so proud of her wonderful grandchildren, Desmond (Karla), Dustin, Andrew (Julie), Janelle (Aaron), Martin, Bryn, Guy, Hannah, and Harry, and her precious great-grandchildren, Marcus, Alyna, Bodhi, Oliver, Nolan, and Isac, as well as many dear nieces and nephews.



We will fondly remember our family gatherings, Mom's wonderful cooking and baking, and unconditional love. Mom was a very special person who leaves a legacy of kindness and gentleness. She touched so many lives with her wisdom and patience.



The funeral service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 11:00 am, St. Martin's Anglican Church, 195 East Windsor Road, North Vancouver.



In lieu of flowers and in memory of Mom, donations will be gratefully received by the Union Gospel Mission or St. Martin's Anglican Church.

