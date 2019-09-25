Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth JONES. View Sign Service Information Boal Chapel and Memorial Gardens 1505 Lillooet Road North Vancouver , BC V7J2J1 (604)-990-8988 Obituary

JONES, Mary Elizabeth Causley April 20, 1933 - Sept 5, 2019 Mary was born to Adelaide and J. Stuart McGiffin in Peterborough, Ontario and lived most of her life in Ottawa. She and her beloved husband Ray Jones raised their family and built a thriving dental practice there. Mary spent her retirement years in Deep Cove, North Vancouver, BC and then Kingston, Ontario. She was predeceased by Ray in 2010, and is survived by her daughter Katy Kirsh; sons Stuart (Leslie) and Peter (Marie); sisters Kathleen Satchell and Margaret Heilig; and grandchildren Spencer, Ryan, Kendall, Sarah and Clare. Mary's greatest pleasures were traveling in the VW campervan with Ray, visiting with her family and friends, working in her vast and glorious gardens, singing, and speeding along ski trails or skating across frozen ponds and rivers. She was an eternal optimist and enthusiastic supporter of all her family and friends. Mary will be greatly missed by the many people who loved her so dearly. A memorial service will be held October 12, 2:00 pm at the Nature House in Maplewood Flats, 2649 Dollarton Highway, North Vancouver.







Mary was born to Adelaide and J. Stuart McGiffin in Peterborough, Ontario and lived most of her life in Ottawa. She and her beloved husband Ray Jones raised their family and built a thriving dental practice there. Mary spent her retirement years in Deep Cove, North Vancouver, BC and then Kingston, Ontario. She was predeceased by Ray in 2010, and is survived by her daughter Katy Kirsh; sons Stuart (Leslie) and Peter (Marie); sisters Kathleen Satchell and Margaret Heilig; and grandchildren Spencer, Ryan, Kendall, Sarah and Clare. Mary's greatest pleasures were traveling in the VW campervan with Ray, visiting with her family and friends, working in her vast and glorious gardens, singing, and speeding along ski trails or skating across frozen ponds and rivers. She was an eternal optimist and enthusiastic supporter of all her family and friends. Mary will be greatly missed by the many people who loved her so dearly. A memorial service will be held October 12, 2:00 pm at the Nature House in Maplewood Flats, 2649 Dollarton Highway, North Vancouver. Published in The North Shore News from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close