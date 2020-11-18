1/1
Mary Elizabeth (Bette) RUMBLE
RUMBLE, Mary Elizabeth (Bette) On Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in Toronto, Ontario, Mary Elizabeth Rumble, daughter of the late Eugenia Grace Rumble and George Rumble and twin sister of John Rumble passed away peacefully with her brother John by her side. A private burial will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Toronto. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the North Shore Neighbour- hood House, #225 - 2nd Street East, North Vancouver, V7L 1C4 or North Shore Keep Well Society, 600 West Queens Road, North Vancouver, BC, V7N 2L3. Bette will be dearly missed by her family and friends.



Published in North Shore News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
