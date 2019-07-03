Ellie, Mary Ellen Boudreau (nee Clark) of North Vancouver passed away peacefully at Lions Gate Hospital on June 26th, 2019.
Born September 14th, 1938, in New Westminster to mother, Patricia Clark (nee Sicard), who moved with Ellie as an infant to North Vancouver in 1939.
Ellie grew up, attended school, and in 1959 married Ralph Boudreau (who passed away in 1993), raised her three sons, and worked in West Vancouver School District 45.
Survived by her sister, Winnie (Winifred), and her husband, Rick Bradburn; sister, Irene Dale; brother, Bob (Robert) Clark; sons, Phil (Philip), Jeremy, and Tim (Timothy); daughter-in-law, Trish (Patricia) Bryant; and granddaughter, Kiana.
There will be a service on Tuesday, August 6, at 3 pm at St. David's United Church, 1525 Taylor Way, West Vancouver.
Published in The North Shore News from July 3 to Aug. 1, 2019