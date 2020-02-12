It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Mary Ferraby. Mary passed away on January 31, 2020 in the North Shore Hospice after a valiant fight against ovarian cancer. She is survived by her husband of 42 years Ken, and her sons Jeff (Sandy) and Mark, her daughter Jacqui, her sisters Dee Loucks and Jacqui Gandy, and her brother Allan Loucks (Cindy). She is also survived by three nephews and her grandson Jackson Ferraby. She was a dedicated mother and teacher and will be fondly remembered by a large circle of friends.
In lieu of flowers please donate to either the BC or the Westview School Library (Mary Ferraby Collection).
Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 12 to Mar. 12, 2020