West Vancouver's children and families were the focus for Fran since she started teaching at SD 45 in 1967. Fran had a real gift for getting things done. When West Vancouver didn't have a pre-school for her boys, she started one, and so, Chelsea House pre-school was born.
First as a teacher, later as a principal in West Vancouver, Fran always went above and beyond for her staff, students, their families, and the community.
In 2000, as Principal of Gleneagles Elementary, she was instrumental in achieving the Bronze Award of Excellence for the school from the National Quality Institute, the only school in Canada to do so before or since.
After retiring from West Vancouver School District, she went on to operate family outreach, early childhood learning, and family hub programs for North Shore Community Resources, as well as volunteered to chair various boards. Fran could sure run a meeting!
A tireless volunteer in West Vancouver, Fran was always there to help so many achieve their goals.
Five years ago, Fran took up dragon boat paddling with the Northshore Dragon Busters, a wonderful group of breast cancer survivors and another great part of her life started. Her words to her team-mates: "The best time in my life has been with this team."
Fran was a great mother to her two sons, David and Ian (Maryke); loving grandmother to Alec and Owen; a caring sister to Barbra and Tom; and a devoted wife to her husband, John.
Fran's Celebration of Life will be held at the Gleneagles Golf Course Clubhouse on Saturday, November 23, from 1 PM to 4 PM.
